Weekly Meetings: May 18-25, 2022

WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 18, 4-5:30 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313 or email kjohnson@washcova.com.
ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 19, 2:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
ABINGDON VETERANS ADVISORY BOARD: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, May 19, 5:15 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Municipal Building, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-628-3167.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, May 23, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-645-5000.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, May 24, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, May 25, 4-5 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.