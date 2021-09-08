Wandering Around Washington: Wallace slowly bringing in waterline

WALLACE, Va. — My son and I noticed the white lines on our driveway, and we wondered if maybe we were going to inherit a sidewalk.
We thought about how wonderful it would be if you could walk from Wallace into Bristol and then take a turn and go all the way to Sugar Hollow Park. Wow.
The white lines on our driveway certainly look like we were getting ready to get a sidewalk on our road.
But then, one morning, the traffic stopped. And I asked some guy with a hard hat standing next to a pylon what was going on.
“They are putting in a sewer line,” the guy told me.
“A sewer line?” I asked. “Does that mean we have to hook up to the sewer line?”
“No,” the guy told me.
The next day, my next-door neighbor, Josh, asked me if I was enjoying all the noise on our road. He talked about how it was starting around 7:30 a.m.
“I bet it’s going to take them a month to put in this waterline, with all the rocks,” Josh said.
“A waterline?” I asked. “Some dude told me they were putting in a sewer line.”
And then I thought back to an article that I had written. Yes, they are putting in a new waterline in the Wallace community. It will fix up the broken-down waterline that we’ve been dealing with that appears to break almost every three months.
The next day, I walk down to the end of the driveway, and I told some construction workers that they were going to have to move their truck off my driveway because my daughter needed to get to work. They said that was fine. They were getting ready to quit work anyway because it was gonna rain.
And then I got stung by a bee, right above my left eye. I let out an obscenity that cannot under any circumstances be printed in a family newspaper.
I tried to distract myself.
“What are you guys doing?” I asked the construction workers.
“We are putting in a waterline,” one guy said.
But they were quitting work now. The hurricane was on its way. That was last Tuesday. They were expecting more rain on Wednesday, but they would be back on Thursday, he said.
Only, they didn’t come back on Thursday or Friday or Saturday or Sunday. They left their work equipment down off the side of the road and a pylon still standing.
But the monthlong blasting in Wallace has yet to commence. Hopefully, it will be going on again by the time you read this.
Just beware of the traffic. Whenever they do finally get started again, it’ll probably be a month of blasting through rock to make it from the city limits to the Wallace community.