Wandering Around Washington: Wallace slowly bringing in waterline

“I bet it’s going to take them a month to put in this waterline, with all the rocks,” Josh said.

“A waterline?” I asked. “Some dude told me they were putting in a sewer line.”

And then I thought back to an article that I had written. Yes, they are putting in a new waterline in the Wallace community. It will fix up the broken-down waterline that we’ve been dealing with that appears to break almost every three months.

The next day, I walk down to the end of the driveway, and I told some construction workers that they were going to have to move their truck off my driveway because my daughter needed to get to work. They said that was fine. They were getting ready to quit work anyway because it was gonna rain.

And then I got stung by a bee, right above my left eye. I let out an obscenity that cannot under any circumstances be printed in a family newspaper.

I tried to distract myself.

“What are you guys doing?” I asked the construction workers.

“We are putting in a waterline,” one guy said.