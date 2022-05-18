Road Closures: May 18-25, 2022

(From left to right)

ROUTE 11 BRIDGE: This week, be alert to traffic shifts on Route 11 at the bridge over Sinking Creek in Washington County due to a project to replace the bridge. The traffic shifts are necessary to install a temporary pipe. The bridge is located near the intersection of Route 808 (Halls Bottom Road) and the Dollar General. (Completion: October 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 17: Be alert to nightly lane closures on Route 75 and Country Club Drive as part of the I-81, Exit 17 improvement project. Commerce Drive between Route 75 and Wonderland Drive is closed indefinitely. Traffic wishing to access the businesses and residences along Commerce Drive will use Gravel Lake Road for access. The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)

BRIDGE INSPECTIONS AT MILE 18.5: Be alert to bridge inspections north and southbound at the bridges over Virginia Creeper Trail at mile marker 18.5 on May 18 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

BRIDGE INSPECTIONS AT MILE 23: Be alert to bridge inspections north and southbound at the bridges at mile marker 23.3 over Route 694 in Washington County on May 16/17 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

ROUTE 58 WIDENING: The project to widen Route 58 near Damascus in Washington County is underway. As part of the project, Route 711 (Drowning Ford Road) was closed permanently. Virginia Creeper Trail users should be alert to the possibility of flaggers directing trail traffic. Trail users may experience periodic delays of 15-30 minutes near the bridge. (Completion: May 2024)

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.

This week, be alert to daytime mowing between Bristol and Glade Spring, as well as nighttime pavement marking installation work and nighttime pothole patching throughout Washington County.