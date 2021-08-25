Road Closures: Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2021

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 17: The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp, and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 – EXIT 19: The installation of traffic barrier at the Interstate 81, Exit 19 southbound off-ramp and the installation of traffic signals at Empire Drive has been completed. Until the new signal is operational in the next few weeks, a temporary stop sign is in place where the new connections to Empire Drive intersects with Route 11. The project includes realigning a portion of Empire Drive, widening a curve along the southbound off-ramp and adding traffic signals at the intersection of newly aligned Empire Drive and Route 11 and where Route 11 intersects with the end of the Exit 19 southbound ramps. (Completion: Summer 2022)