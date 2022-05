Road Closures: May 4-11, 2022

(From left to right)

VIRGINIA WELCOME CENTER: Watch for daytime lane closures near the Virginia Welcome Center due to installation of a temporary traffic counting device.

ROUTE 11 BRIDGE: A project to replace the Route 11 bridge over Sinking Creek in Washington County begins soon. The bridge is located near the intersection of Route 808 (Halls Bottom Road) and the Dollar General. (Completion: October 2022)

INTERSTATE 81 - EXIT 17: Be alert to nightly lane closures on Route 75 and Country Club Drive as part of the I-81, Exit 17 improvement project. Commerce Drive between Route 75 and Wonderland Drive is closed indefinitely. Traffic wishing to access the businesses and residences along Commerce Drive will use Gravel Lake Road for access. The Exit 17 project includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on- and off-ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road, lengthening the I-81 southbound on-ramp and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off-ramp. The speed limit is 60 mph through the work zone. (Completion: Fall 2022)

ROUTE 58 WIDENING: The project to widen Route 58 near Damascus in Washington County is underway. As part of the project, Route 711 (Drowning Ford Road) was closed permanently. Virginia Creeper Trail users should be alert to the possibility of flaggers directing trail traffic. Trail users may experience periodic delays of 15-30 minutes near the bridge. (Completion: May 2024)

WATER STREET BRIDGE CLOSURE: Due to recent bridge inspection findings, the Virginia Department of Transportation has closed the Route 1203 (Water Street) bridge in Damascus. The bridge is located across from the Damascus Public Library and crosses Beaver Dam Creek.

INTERSTATE 81 - MILES 28 AND 29: Nighttime bridge deck repairs southbound near mile markers 28 and 29 in Washington County, mile markers 36 and 45 in Smyth County, and mile marker 75 in Wythe County.

This week, be alert to nighttime pavement marking installation work and nighttime pothole patching throughout Washington County.