Wandering Around Washington: An ode to Dixie Pottery

I could still see the candles in my mind.

I know. Dixie Pottery has been gone for years.

But, in taking a tour of Blue Mountain Therapy, which now occupies the old Dixie Pottery, I could not stop remembering or imagining what used to be.

On its own, Blue Mountain Therapy is an impressive site — still in the works — but loaded with lots of barn doors and new walls and walkways.

I got there last week when Virginia first lady Pam Northam stopped and toured the site.

“I’m really excited for y’all,” Northam said. “I’m so glad you’re doing well.”

Northam took the 25,000-square-foot tour. I traveled along a few paces.

But I couldn’t stop thinking about being inside the legendary single-floor store along Lee Highway.

Dixie Pottery first opened in 1957. I went here with my mom and my beloved mother-in-law. My wife briefly worked here. My daughter loved the place, too, when she was a little girl.

I couldn’t stop thinking about the ladies that I love the most as the first lady ducked her head in and out of rooms.