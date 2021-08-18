Weekly Meetings: Aug. 18-25, 2021

WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Aug. 23, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com. The meeting will include a public hearing on a large-scale solar project. (A public hearing at the Board of Supervisors on the issue will be on Sept. 14.) The full ordinance can be found at washcova.com. The ordinance would allow large-scale solar projects to be established in residential districts with special-exception permits, but only after Board of Supervisors’ review of the application for each such project and determination that issuance of a special-exception permit would be appropriate, on a case-by-case basis. Public comments can also be submitted by email (https://www.washcova.com/contact-us/) or voicemail (276-525-1300), or mailed or dropped off at the County Government Center.