College-Community Club celebrates 125 years with Arts & Crafts Fair

EMORY, Va. — This year’s Arts & Crafts Fair at Emory & Henry College marks the 125th anniversary of the College-Community Club, a nonprofit organization that sponsors the fair each year and continues to be active in contributing to other community outreach programs and organizations.
Money raised from the annual fair is used to increase scholarship funds, assist local schools in meeting children’s needs and support other community and college projects.
According to Mary Margaret Justis, acting secretary for the College-Community Club, the scholarship fund has grown over the years to make possible an award of $1,500, which is given each year to an E&H first-year student from Patrick Henry High School.
The club also gives $200 annually to Meadowview Elementary, Glade Spring Middle and Patrick Henry High schools for student needs.
The club presents $300 to one of the recipients of the college’s Hope Awards each spring. It has granted funds for the purchase of vests for ushers at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts and a drum major stand for the Emory & Henry Marching Band.
Justis said the club has a rich history that deserves to be celebrated.
“Throughout the years, the club members have adapted to whatever was happening in the world, and the club has remained a solid organization,” she said.
She related that the club started in 1896 with a meeting of a small group of women in the Emory community who called themselves the Emory & Henry Library and Improvement Association. Edith Waterhouse, the wife of the former E&H president, R.G. Waterhouse, helped to start the club which attended to the needs of students and employees at the college.
Members raised money from oyster suppers, ice cream socials, club-sponsored debates, public lectures and even from loaning money to the college at 6% interest.
In 1901, the club changed its name to Homemakers Band with the mission to promote Christian ideals in the home. They helped to build the west wing of Carriger Hall, firing a kiln for bricks made from clay from the campus. They also donated more than $1,000 worth of seats for the building’s chapel.
The club’s name was later changed to The Needle and was primarily a social group. Twelve years later, members merged with another club on campus and became the Woman’s Club and College Aid. In 1921, they joined the federation of Women’s Clubs and had a strong affiliation with the international organization for many years. Members provided social and religious activities and even took time to mend clothing and sew on buttons for students.
In the 1920s, members focused their attention on beautifying the campus by planting bulbs, shrubs and trees. During World War II, the club members made thousands of surgical bandages, sweaters and other necessities for the servicemen. In 1927, they decided to move the Tobias Smyth House, the site of the first meetings about the founding of the college, from a nearby farm to the campus. The house has been the official meeting place for the club members ever since.
During this time, members focused their efforts on needs of the college, including furnishing the infirmary and purchasing baseball equipment and band uniforms. They helped to establish a school in a nearby community, made and sold Homecoming corsages, cared for the Confederate part of the Holston Conference Cemetery and hosted welcoming teas for freshman girls.
In 1983, the Tobias Smyth House was registered as a historical landmark. Major renovations were made to the cabin in 1996-98. The house was later moved a few hundred feet from its location on campus to make room for the Woodrow McGlothlin Center for the Arts.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.