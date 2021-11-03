College-Community Club celebrates 125 years with Arts & Crafts Fair

She related that the club started in 1896 with a meeting of a small group of women in the Emory community who called themselves the Emory & Henry Library and Improvement Association. Edith Waterhouse, the wife of the former E&H president, R.G. Waterhouse, helped to start the club which attended to the needs of students and employees at the college.

Members raised money from oyster suppers, ice cream socials, club-sponsored debates, public lectures and even from loaning money to the college at 6% interest.

In 1901, the club changed its name to Homemakers Band with the mission to promote Christian ideals in the home. They helped to build the west wing of Carriger Hall, firing a kiln for bricks made from clay from the campus. They also donated more than $1,000 worth of seats for the building’s chapel.

The club’s name was later changed to The Needle and was primarily a social group. Twelve years later, members merged with another club on campus and became the Woman’s Club and College Aid. In 1921, they joined the federation of Women’s Clubs and had a strong affiliation with the international organization for many years. Members provided social and religious activities and even took time to mend clothing and sew on buttons for students.