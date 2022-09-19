CROSS COUNTRY: Abingdon, Battle girls win meets

John Battle’s girls raced to a first-place finish at Walker’s Run held at Hungry Mother State Park and hosted by Marion Senior High School.

The Trojans topped Tennessee High by seven points to secure the victory.

Elizabeth Richardson led the way for Battle’s girls, coming in seventh with a time of 22:01.1. Jayden Sisk was 12th with a time of 22:42.1. Kendall Jarvis took 15th, finishing in 23:09.6. Kari Street, a freshman finished in 23rd, stopping the clock at 23:51.9. Madeline Ratliff was the last scoring runner for Battle, taking 28th with a time of 24:28.2.

Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy won Walker’s Run with a blazing 19:21.7 time.

George Wythe’s girls finished third, with Virginia High in fourth. Rural Retreat nabbed seventh place and the host school took eighth.

Patrick Henry’s Zoe Davenport finished in 14th with a time of 22:47.3. Her junior teammate Amaura Laudie took 22nd with a time of 23:38.1. Annabelle Finney finished in 36th, clocking in at 25:13.6. Claire Lachniet clocked in at 26:30.2, good for 43rd.

On the boys’ side, Abingdon-based Wolf Hills Home School scorched the course, delivering a first-place finish of 39 points. Tennessee High was way behind in second, with 98 points. Marion finished in sixth, Tazewell in seventh, George Wythe in eighths, John Battle in 11th and Rural Retreat in 13th.

Individually, Pulaski County freshman Cole Boone took first, completing the course in 17:13.9.

Henry Hunter and Bennett Hunter, both of Wolf Hills, finished second and third, respectively. Henry clocked in at 17:25.0 and Bennett at 17:41.3. John Peter Kitching finished in fifth, stopping the clock at 17:52.8. Caleb Warner clocked in at 18:23.6, good for 13th. Keldon Warner was 16th, finishing in 18:28.8.

Zackary Poe led the way for Battle, clocking in at 18:08.6, good for ninth. Dwayne Mabry II finished in 41st with a time of 19:56.4. Ross Baker took 54th, clocking in at 21:02.9. Parker McCraskey’s 21:44.0 finish earned him 62nd place. And Graydan Poe took 64th with a time of 22:03.5.

Patrick Henry senior Caleb Holley finished in 19:45.0 to earn 35th. Robbie Roark finished in 79th, stopping the clock at 23:17.8. Ayden Firestone finished in 86th, clocking in at 24:08.1.

Abingdon runners headed the other direction, taking on the Fender’s Farm Carnival in Jonesborough, Tennessee. The Falcon girls proved victorious, taking the top spot over Daniel Boone by two points.

Makaleigh Jessee finished first with a time of 19:12.16. Josie Jackson finished in seventh, turning in a time of 20:15.5. Amanda Ferrante clocked in at 20:22.7, good for eighth and Cecelia Johnson rounded out 15th with a time of 20:56.8.