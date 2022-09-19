VOLLEYBALL: Falcons get past Wise Central

Abingdon won the see-saw battle against a stout Wise Central team, coming away with a hard-earned 3-2 victory.

Gracie Statzer had herself a night – 19 kills, 13 digs, seven blocks and seven aces – as Abingdon earned a 23-25, 25-10, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 win over Wise County Central.

Ella Kiser provided 20 kills and as many assists, along with 15 digs in the victory.

Riley Cvetkovski came up with an astounding 47 digs, and Katy Creasy dished out 19 assists. Kaley Muncy provided 15 digs for the Falcons.

Emmah McAmis led the Warriors with 28 digs and 15 kills, while Emilee Mullins contributed 27 assists and 14 digs. Chloe Well had a dozen digs and 12 service points. Leah Newberry came up with 11 digs and nine points. Sophie Fleming finished with 18 digs, and Abbie Jordan knocked down seven kills for the Warriors.