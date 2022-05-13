Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scatte…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Part…