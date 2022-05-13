Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.