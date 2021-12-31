Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.