 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular