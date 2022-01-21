This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
For the drive home in Wytheville: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 24F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Saturday, w…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It m…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 24 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 10 degrees is today's…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…