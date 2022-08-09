 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

