Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

