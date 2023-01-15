Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
