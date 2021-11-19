 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

