Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.