It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
