Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

