This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
