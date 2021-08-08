Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 12:45 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.