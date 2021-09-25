 Skip to main content
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

