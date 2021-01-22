 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

