This evening in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
