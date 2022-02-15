 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular