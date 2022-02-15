Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Wytheville c…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on th…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It s…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the W…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees t…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Part…