Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.