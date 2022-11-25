Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. I…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. T…