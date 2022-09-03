Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.