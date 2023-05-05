Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
