Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
