Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.