Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Perio…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …