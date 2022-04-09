Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Decreasing cloudiness late. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.