The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see…
This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorro…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening in Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see …