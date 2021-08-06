 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics