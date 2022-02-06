 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

