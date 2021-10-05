Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.