Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.