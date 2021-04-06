 Skip to main content
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

