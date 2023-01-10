Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.