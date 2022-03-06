Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
