The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperat…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees t…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunsh…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…