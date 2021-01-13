 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

