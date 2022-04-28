 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular