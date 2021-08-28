 Skip to main content
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

