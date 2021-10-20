It will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
