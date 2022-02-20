Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
