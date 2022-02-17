Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
