This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
