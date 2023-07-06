Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
