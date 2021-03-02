 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

