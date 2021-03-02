Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.