For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
