Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

