Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.